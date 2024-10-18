Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announces consensus on 26th constitutional amendment

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday announced that consensus had been reached in the special parliamentary committee regarding Constitutional Amendments.

During a joint parliamentary party meeting, he highlighted that the attendance of PPP members in Parliament was better than that of any other party, said a news release.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed his gratitude to the members for being present in Islamabad for this crucial session, noting their hard work in achieving agreement on the Constitutional Amendments.

He emphasized the Party’s commitment to getting these amendments passed in Parliament, adding that one of the unfinished items from the Charter of Democracy would also be completed.

Bilawal Bhutto mentioned that the PPP, Pakistan Muslim League (N), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) had already reached a consensus on the draft of these amendments.

He also addressed complaints raised by some parliamentarians, calling them unfortunate and strongly condemning them.

PPP chief noted that Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah had taken notice of the complaints and had brought them to the attention of the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

He further remarked on the historical collaboration between the PPP and JUI since 1973 for the development of the Constitution.

Bilawal said that all necessary paperwork had been completed to avoid confusion and instructed party members to vote and followed the party line.

