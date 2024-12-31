Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Greets People On New Year
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartiest New Year greetings to the people of Pakistan and the global community, expressing hope and determination for a brighter, united and prosperous future
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartiest New Year greetings to the people of Pakistan and the global community, expressing hope and determination for a brighter, united and prosperous future.
In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he said “As we step into 2025, let us take stock of our struggles, celebrate our triumphs, and renew our resolve to build a Pakistan that embodies the dreams of its founding leaders. This is a time to strengthen our bonds, bridge divides, and work collectively for justice, equality, and peace.”
Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the significance of continuing the fight against poverty, inequality, and ignorance, urging the nation to stand united in its pursuit of a progressive and inclusive Pakistan.
He expressed his deep faith in the strength and spirit of the Pakistani people to overcome challenges and pave the way for a future that reflects hope and harmony.
Bilawal Bhutto pledged the unwavering commitment of the PPP to uphold the rights of every Pakistani and work tirelessly to ensure their well-being. “Let this New Year ignite in us a renewed dedication to the principles of democracy, freedom, and social justice,” he said.
He concluded by wishing all citizens a year filled with peace, health, and prosperity, urging them to support one another and keep striving for a better tomorrow. “Together, we can and will make 2025 a year of progress and promise for Pakistan.”
Recent Stories
Tower Sports awarded live-streaming rights for all home int’l cricket
Weather update: Rain-wind, thunderstorm, heavy snowfall predicted in country’s ..
Big changes await world during Trump 2.0: Experts
Day two of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis C'ships witnesses standout performances
Rooney exit extends managerial struggles for England's 'golden generation'
Climate change may deepen food security crisis in future: UAF VC
Health Endowment Fund finances 26 NGOs in Kingdom
Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Noshirwani terms promot ..
Saudi Pro League prepares for winter transfer window
Provincial Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan visits proposed sites for th ..
NA body dismays over absence of DISCOs CEOs
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greets people on Ne ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Climate change may deepen food security crisis in future: UAF VC1 minute ago
-
Balochistan Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Noshirwani terms promotion of quality educa ..1 minute ago
-
Provincial Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan visits proposed sites for the Tourist Glass Trai ..1 minute ago
-
NA body dismays over absence of DISCOs CEOs1 minute ago
-
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greets people on New Year1 minute ago
-
PPRA, CCP sign MoU for transparency in public procurement processes5 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police make comprehensive security plan1 minute ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders foolproof security on New Year’s Eve1 minute ago
-
Old enmity claim two lives in Sargodha1 minute ago
-
Jindal, his family from India attend wedding ceremony of Nawaz Sharif’s grandson22 minutes ago
-
Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt visits hospital, reviews facilities1 minute ago
-
Citrus festival starts tomorrow in Al-Hariq Governorate1 minute ago