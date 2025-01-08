- Home
- Pakistan
- Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday met with Ambassador of United ..
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday Met With Ambassador Of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 08:26 PM
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday met with Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, at Zardari House, Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday met with Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, at Zardari House, Islamabad.
During the meeting, they discussed to promote bilateral relations and strengthen Pakistan-UAE ties.
They agreed on the importance of solidifying Pakistan-UAE relations, focusing on mutual interests and cooperation. This meeting highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Bilawal Bhutto also held a meeting with the Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, in which they discussed the affairs pertaining to the Upper House the Parliament.
Recent Stories
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi awarded second Magnet designation for nursing excelle ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum K ..
Rain expected tomorrow with drop in temperatures
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday met with ..
SALU Signs MoU with vision for Education Foundation to enhance Student Welfare
ADIB Capital launches European Logistics Fund
Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator
Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps depicting Arab lands as part o ..
KP Sports' Minister, chairman PA body visits Arbab Niaz Stadium
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024
Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Convoy carrying relief items starts journey to Parachinar from Thall10 minutes ago
-
Seminar on ‘Pakistan’s Foreign Policy and Pak-US Relations' held at PU10 minutes ago
-
Convoy of 40 truck load of relief items dispatched to Kurram: Dr Saif10 minutes ago
-
PA appointments case: Parvez Elahi given final opportunity to appear10 minutes ago
-
Three martyred soldiers laid to rest with full military honors10 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad assures swift action on MD APP's complaint during Khuli Kachehri29 minutes ago
-
PU VC calls for promotion of tolerance in country30 minutes ago
-
PHOTA meeting makes several decisions to improve healthcare services30 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang busted30 minutes ago
-
Reforms in housing sector under consideration: Riaz Pirzada30 minutes ago
-
Administrative officers actively monitoring cleanliness efforts30 minutes ago
-
Minister vows provision of quality medicines, improved health system30 minutes ago