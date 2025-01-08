(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday met with Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, at Zardari House, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday met with Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, at Zardari House, Islamabad.

During the meeting, they discussed to promote bilateral relations and strengthen Pakistan-UAE ties.

They agreed on the importance of solidifying Pakistan-UAE relations, focusing on mutual interests and cooperation. This meeting highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Bilawal Bhutto also held a meeting with the Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, in which they discussed the affairs pertaining to the Upper House the Parliament.