Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 08:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday met with Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, at Zardari House, Islamabad.

During the meeting, they discussed to promote bilateral relations and strengthen Pakistan-UAE ties.

They agreed on the importance of solidifying Pakistan-UAE relations, focusing on mutual interests and cooperation. This meeting highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Bilawal Bhutto also held a meeting with the Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, in which they discussed the affairs pertaining to the Upper House the Parliament.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Islamabad Senate Parliament UAE United Arab Emirates Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

