Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributes free electric scooties to women

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributed keys of electric scooties to women under the country’s first-of-its-kind initiative, the Free Electric Pink Scooters Scheme, launched by the Sindh government’s Transport Department here on Thursday. Addressing the ceremony, the Chairman said that no nation, economy, or society can move forward without the active participation of women.

PPP Chairman said that the Sindh government has been making consistent efforts to improve public transport facilities across the province. He expressed pride that Sindh was the first province in Pakistan to introduce electric buses in public transport, followed by the launch of the women-exclusive Pink Bus Service. Today, the Sindh government is taking yet another step — the free distribution of electric scooters among women. This initiative will not only improve travel options but also make it easier for women to access employment opportunities.

Chairman PPP further announced that he would soon inaugurate another project of the Sindh Transport Department — Pink Taxis — which will provide women with both safe travel facilities and new livelihood opportunities. In his speech, he reiterated Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s famous words: “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.”

He pointed out that while some countries in the world continue to impose restrictions on women, the Sindh government is striving to provide them with maximum opportunities.

“We want to send a clear message to the entire country and the world that the PPP stands firmly with the women of Pakistan,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also appreciated the support of food chain KFC for partnering with the Sindh Transport Department in the Pink Scooty initiative in training women bikers and facilitating the issuance of driving licenses.

He urged the province’s private sector to collaborate with the Sindh government under the public–private partnership (PPP) model to launch win-win initiatives that benefit both businesses and citizens. He pointed out that Sindh’s successful PPP model has already sparked an economic transformation in Tharparkar, led to the construction of numerous new roads and bridges, and brought significant improvements in education and health.

Chairman PPP further announced that the Sindh government will extend financial assistance to flood-affected farmers and small growers through the Benazir Hari Card. He added that farmers owning up to 25 acres of land will be provided support through the card to purchase fertilizer.

On this occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, provincial ministers, members of the assembly, and party leaders were also present.