Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitates China on 70th anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended felicitation to the people and the government of China on the 70th anniversary of the founding of People's Republic of China.

In a message issued by party secretariat, he said people of Pakistan and China are connected with each other through a strong bond of friendship.

Bilawal Bhutto paid tributes to the Chinese leadership for initiating China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is going to be a monument of pride and mutual economic development of the two brotherly nations and time-tested friends.

He pledged that the people of Pakistan and its leadership would continue to further strengthen ties between the two countries in the time to come for mutually beneficial progress.