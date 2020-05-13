Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns coward terrorist attack on hospital in Kabul

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the coward terrorist attack on a hospital in Kabul, where several mothers and their newborn babies were killed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the coward terrorist attack on a hospital in Kabul, where several mothers and their newborn babies were killed.

In a statement issued by the party secretariat, he said such inhuman terrorist attacks on hospitals and funerals were appalling, which must be condemned in strongest terms.

Bilawal Bhutto expressed solidarity with the Afghan people, especially those who lost their loved ones in the two barbaric terror attacks and deeply shared their grief.

He said PPP stands against terrorism anywhere in the world and would continue to raise voice despite being a worst victim of it.