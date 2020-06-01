UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Condoles Death Of Hidayat Ullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:53 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles death of Hidayat Ullah

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior party leader and Member of Federal Council Hidayat Ullah Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior party leader and Member of Federal Council Hidayat Ullah Pirzada.

In a condolence message issued by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said that the party has deprived a loyal, active and experienced leader after the death of Hidayat Ullah.

He expressed sympathies with the members of bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in heavenly abode and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Peoples Party Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PM directs to take provinces on board to establish ..

5 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues with B ..

2 minutes ago

Govt emphasizing on health sector in coming budget ..

2 minutes ago

First Court Appearance of George Floyd's Alleged M ..

3 minutes ago

ATC adjourns hearing in judge video leak scandal c ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Boost Protective Masks Production by 33% ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.