Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles death of Hidayat Ullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior party leader and Member of Federal Council Hidayat Ullah Pirzada.

In a condolence message issued by the party secretariat, Bilawal Bhutto said that the party has deprived a loyal, active and experienced leader after the death of Hidayat Ullah.

He expressed sympathies with the members of bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in heavenly abode and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family members to bear this irreparable loss.