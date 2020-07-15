Chairman PAL condole deaths of writers Amir Hussain,Talat Zaidi,prof Hameed Ilyas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters(PAL) Dr Yousuf Khushk on Wednesday condoled over death of Important writers Amir Hussain , Talat Zaidi and Prof. Hameed Ilyas. He said that Pakistani literature is saddened by the demise of these three writers adding that Amir Hussain Chaman would always be remembered as an important novelist, sketcher and journalist.

He started his journalistic career in 1970 with the weekly "Chitan" and later joined the public relations department at a government agency in Islamabad,he said. . He said that his books "The Second Name of the pulpit" (1975), "My Memorable Meetings" (2000), "The New Editor" (2002) and "The Adhan of the Desert" (2006) are valued in literary and journalistic rights.

He said that the poet and critic of Mah Talat Zahidi urdu belonged to a scholarly literary family.

He said that Two collections of his poems, one collection of lyric poems and three syllables have been published.

His famous books were Travelogue of England "Tab Nazara Nahi" and other books include "Roop Hazar", "Shakh Ghazal", "How I Smile", "Jahan of Three Messages" and the capital of poetic literature,he stated.

Chairman Academy said that the demise of Pashto poet, writer and educationist Prof. Hameed Ilyas Khattak is a great loss for poetry and literature.

In addition to his book "Sweet Prose", a collection of Pashto poetry was recently published.

Dr. Yousuf Kushk said that with the demise of Amir Hussain Chaman, Mah Talat Zaidi and Prof. Hameed Ilyas, Pakistani literature has lost important writers.

Chairman Academy offered forgiveness for the deceased and patience for the bereaved family.