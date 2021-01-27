UrduPoint.com
Chairman PAL Condoles Death Of Poet Rehan Azmi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Chairman PAL condoles death of poet Rehan Azmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters(PAL),  Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned poet Rehan Azmi.

Chairman in his condolence message said that Rehan Azmi had been associated with ptv for a long time where he created beautiful songs.

Dr.

Yousuf Khushk said that Rehan Azmi had a prominent place in Rasai literature. He said that he wrote many poems on lamentation, peace and Karbala adding that he was the author of about 25 books, in which from dream to interpretation.

Manzar Ba Manzar Karbala, Karbala and Rehan Karbala are noteworthy in one year.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in the tide of mercy and grant patience to the bereaved.

