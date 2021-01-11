UrduPoint.com
Chairman PAL Condoles Death Of Poet, Writes Nasser Tarrabi

Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Chairman PAL condoles death of poet, writes Nasser Tarrabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters( PAL) Dr Yousuf Khushk on Monday expressed deep grief over the demise of well known story writer ,poet and intellectual Naseer Tarrabi.

The Chairman in his condolence message said that the services of Naseer Tarrabi for literature and knowledge cannot be forgotten.

He said the writer achieved national and international prominence in linguistic research and criticism along with various prose genres, novels and essays. Chairman said that his book "Lareeb" has been rewarded with Allama Iqbal award by PAL in 2017.He said that Naseer Tarrabi was a shining beacon of knowledge and literature. His demise has caused a great loss to the literary community of Pakistan.

