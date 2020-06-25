UrduPoint.com
Chairman PAL Condoles Death Of Pothohari Poet Syed Al-e-Imran

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 08:30 PM

Chairman PAL condoles death of Pothohari poet Syed Al-e-Imran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Yousuf Kushk on Thursday expressed condolences on the sad demise of renowned Pothohari poet, writer, intellectual and chairman of Pothohari Language and Cultural Council, anchorperson and broadcaster Syed Al-e- Imran.

In his condolence message, he said that Syed Al Imran had done a great job for Pothohari literature and culture. Syed Al-Imran's services to the Pothohar region are not hidden from anyone. People who love their soil will always live in the history.

He said that Syed Al-Imran's historical works would live forever. Pothohari literature is incomplete without him. He rendered valuable services to Pothohari literature.

His books are an illumination for the new generation in Pakistan's Pothohari language and literature. With his demise, Pakistani literature and especially Pothohari literature has lost an important writer.

Dr. Yousuf Khushak prayed for forgiveness of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear this loss.

