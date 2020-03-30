Chairman PAL condoles death of scholar Masood

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters, Dr Yusuf Khushk on Monday expressed condolences on the sad demises of scholar, author, translator and Diplomat General (R) Masood Akhtar Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters, Dr Yusuf Khushk on Monday expressed condolences on the sad demises of scholar, author, translator and Diplomat General (R) Masood Akhtar Sheikh.

In his condolence message, Dr Yousuf Khushak said that Massoud Akhtar Sheikh translated a large number of Turkish short stories, poems and plays into urdu, Punjabi and English.

His 26 books are a rich source of literature while his last book of his biography is a history of Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan recognized his services in the field of literature by awarding him Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2006.

He said that the death of Masood Akhtar Sheikh is a great loss to Pakistani literature. Chairman of the Academy Dr. Yousuf Khushak prayed for forgiveness of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear this loss.