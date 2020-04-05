UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman PAL Condoles Death Of Urdu Researcher Sher Afzal Khan Birkotti

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Chairman PAL condoles death of Urdu researcher Sher Afzal Khan Birkotti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters ,Dr. Yusuf Khushk Sunday expressed condolences on the sad demises of renowned Pashto and urdu researcher and critic Sher Afzal Khan Birkotti.

In his condolence message, he said that Sher Afzal Khan Brikotti contributed valuable services to promote Pashto literature and worked actively for national unity.

His book "Iqbal Mera Humsafar" unfolds his deep association with Allama Iqbal's thought and philosophy. He has done unique research on the Sufi personalities of Bayazid Pir Rokhan, Rehman Baba and Abdul Hameed Mashokhel.

He said that Sher Afzal Khan Brikotti's books "Zamzama Rehman", "Saukhan Taraz Abdul Hamid Momand", "Bayazid Pir Rokhan", "Tarof e Swat" and "History of Pashto Literature" are viewed with respect in literary circles. The death of Sher Afzal Khan Brikotti is a great loss to Pashto literature and culture.

Related Topics

Pakistan Swat Taraz Afzal Khan Sunday Unity Foods Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Philippines announces 8 new coronavirus deaths, 15 ..

51 minutes ago

KIZAD signs AED55 million deal with India’s larg ..

52 minutes ago

ITC Abu Dhabi introduces free bus-on-demand servic ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC Oasis convenience stores reduce prices of ho ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 45 deaths after 2881 cases of Cor ..

2 hours ago

Japan announces 130 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.