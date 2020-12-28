UrduPoint.com
Chairman PAL Condoles Death Of Writer Nadeem Shafiq Malik

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

Chairman PAL condoles death of writer Nadeem Shafiq Malik

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, an educationist, writer, critic and researcher

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL)Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, an educationist, writer, critic and researcher.

Chairman in his condolence message said that Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik was the competent Managing Director of Printing Corporation of Pakistan.

He said that as the Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division, Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik has run the PAL on the right lines and arranged many ceremonies in honor of founding father Quaid-e-Azam M.A.Jinnah and poet-philosopher Allama Iqbal especially on national days.���������������� He said that Malik was very much impressed with the personalities of the late Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal adding that his research work on these two personalities was of utmost importance.

�� The library attributed to his mother, Safia Rafiq, was his personal library, with more than 100,000 books on various subjects.�����������������Chairman�said that Dr. Nadeem Malik was a true patriot and his literary services would always be remembered.����He was a shining beacon of knowledge and literature and his demise has caused a great loss to the literary community of Pakistan which was not easy to be filled, he stated.

