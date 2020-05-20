UrduPoint.com
Chairman PAL Condoles Deaths Of Azad Haider,Munir Babr,Zafar Akbar Abadi

Wed 20th May 2020 | 07:59 PM

Chairman PAL condoles deaths of Azad Haider,Munir Babr,Zafar Akbar Abadi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr Yusuf Khushk on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the sad demises of eminent historian Prof. Azad Bin Haider, Sindhi poet and teacher from Tando Jam Munir Ahmed Bbar, and renowned urdu poet Zafar Akbar Abadi.

He said in his condolence message that Azad bin Haider was the leader of Tehreek-e-Pakistan, an associate of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and author of several books, president of Allama Iqbal Forum. He was a true lover of the Prophet (Peace be upon him). He was a pioneer of the ideology of Pakistan.

He devoted his life to the development of Pakistan and the promotion and dissemination of the ideology of Pakistan.

He said that Munir Ahmad Bbar was one of the important poets of Sindhi language and he rendered valuable service to Sindhi poetry.

He said that with the demise of Zafar Akbarabadi, Urdu has deprived an important poet. He served for literature all his life. Services for radio and journalism will also always be remembered.

Chairman PAL prayed for forgiveness of the departed souls and for the bereaved family to bear this loss.

