Chairman PAL condoles deaths of writers in this month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The death of Urdu, Punjabi, Seraiki, Pashto and Balti languages writers was a great loss to Pakistani literature in the current month, very painful for the world of literature.

This was stated by Dr. Yousuf Khushk Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), in his condolences message on the sad demises of Pakistani writers and poets Manzar Ayubi, Sarwar Javed, Mazhar Mahmood Sherani, Mohammad Khalid, Tariq Aziz, Najeeb Parwana, Jamil Arshad, Rabb Nawaz Miskin, Wazir Hussain Rahi, Nobahar Shah Khattak and Qadir Khan Sartaj.

He said that teacher, poet, writer and critic Manzar Ayubi was one of the prominent poets of this time. He achieved a special place by writing short poems. His ghazals also have a special distinction.

He said that urdu poet, critic Sarwar Javed has prominent colors of the era is in the poetry. Progressive poetry is an important part of it. The canvas of his poems is also very wide.

He said that the researcher, sketcher, biographer and Professor Dr. Mazhar Mahmood Sherwani is a sketcher who had an important role in literature. He did valuable research and wrote excellent sketches.

Chairman PAL said that the poet Muhammad Khalid was an important poet of the ghazal. He greatly Influences his contemporaries as well as young generations.

He said that poet, anchor, actor, politician and intellectual Tariq Aziz was a poet of Urdu and Punjabi and a knowledgeable person.

He has been using the pen as a way of impression. His study was very extensive.

He said that poet Najib Parwana had a prominent place in Pashto literature. His ghazal is valuable in Pashto literature.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that poet Jameel Arshad was a poet as well as an excellent calligrapher. He did significant work in both statuses.

He said that the poet of Saraiki and Punjabi, Rabb Nawaz Miskin was one of the important writers. He served literature quietly in Jauharabad all his life.

He said that Wazir Hussain Rahi, a Balti-speaking humorous poet from Skardu, had written humorous poetry in Balti language against social weaknesses and injustices. He was a powerful voice in the Balti language.

Chairman PAL said that the writer and secretary of Khattak Literary and Cultural Jirga Nobahar Shah Khattak is an important name in Pashto literature. He did a lot of service to literature through poetry as well as literary programs.

Dr. Khushk said that poet and literary personality Qadir Khan Sartaj was living in the UK and was serving Urdu and Pashto Literature. He was known as an Urdu and Pashto poet.

In his condolence message, Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that with the sad demise of these writers, Pakistani literature has lost important writers. Expressing deep sorrow over the demise of the deceased, Chairman PAL prayed for forgiveness of the departed souls and for the bereaved families to bear this loss.