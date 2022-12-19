UrduPoint.com

Chairman PAL Condoles Demise Of Abdullah Yazdani

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Chairman PAL condoles demise of Abdullah Yazdani

Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yusuf Khushk Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of famous Urdu and Saraiki poet Abdullah Yazdani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yusuf Khushk Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of famous urdu and Saraiki poet Abdullah Yazdani.

In his condolence message, the chairman PAL paid glowing tribute to the great literary personality and said that the death of Abdullah Yazdani is a great loss for Urdu and Saraiki literature.

He was among the noted poet whose literary contribution, especially the humorous and satirical poetry were appreciated by the literature lovers.

He said that Abdullah Yazdani's books "Asmanan Tun Lathe Phal", "Dhula" and "Albata" were a great contribution in the literature and were highly appreciated by the literary circles.

He said that the services and contributions of Abdullah Yazdani will be remembered for a long.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

