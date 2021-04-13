UrduPoint.com
Chairman, PAL Condoles Demise Of I.A Rehman

Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

Chairman, PAL condoles demise of I.A Rehman

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman, Dr Yousuf Khushk Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of I.A Rehman, a human rights activist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman, Dr Yousuf Khushk Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of I.A Rehman, a human rights activist.

He said the services of I.A Rehman in the field of human rights, democracy and rule of law will always be remembered.

Dr Yousuf Khushk prayed that the Almighty grant mercy to the I.A Rehman' and grant patience to the bereaved.

