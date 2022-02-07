Chairman PAL condoles demise of renowned novelist Bushra Rehman

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr Yousuf Khushk on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned novelist and former MNA Bushra Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr Yousuf Khushk on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned novelist and former MNA Bushra Rehman.

In a condolence message, Chairman PAL paid a glowing tribute to her literary services.

She prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. He said that in recognition of her literary services, the government also awarded her Sitara-e-Imtiaz. She was the author of one dozen of books. He also wrote several novels. Chairman said that Bushra Rehman played a positive role in the field of politics as well as literary services. He said that with the demise of Bushra Rehman, urdu literature has lost an important writer.