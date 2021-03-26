Chairman, PAL condoles demise of renowned playwright Hasina Moin

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Yousuf Khushk, on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned playwright Hasina Moin.

In his condolence message issued here, he said Hasina Moin had written several plays for radio, television and stage.

He stated that the renowned literary figure morally guided the new generation through her plays.

Her well-known tv dramas included "Dhoop Kinaray", "Aahat", "Ankahi", "Tanhaiyaan" and "Kasak". Chairman PAL said that she would always live in the hearts of lovers of urdu literature and drama viewers.

He prayed for the eternal peace of Hasina Moin's soul and patience for her family.