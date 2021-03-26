UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman, PAL Condoles Demise Of Renowned Playwright Hasina Moin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:40 PM

Chairman, PAL condoles demise of renowned playwright Hasina Moin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Yousuf Khushk, on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned playwright Hasina Moin.

In his condolence message issued here, he said Hasina Moin had written several plays for radio, television and stage.

He stated that the renowned literary figure morally guided the new generation through her plays.

Her well-known tv dramas included "Dhoop Kinaray", "Aahat", "Ankahi", "Tanhaiyaan" and "Kasak". Chairman PAL said that she would always live in the hearts of lovers of urdu literature and drama viewers.

He prayed for the eternal peace of Hasina Moin's soul and patience for her family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Family TV Love

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

14 minutes ago

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

1 hour ago

Dubai World Cup – A message of peace and love fr ..

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,262 r ..

1 hour ago

Russia, Myanmar to Keep Deepening Military, Defens ..

1 minute ago

Gillani declared as leader of the opposition in Se ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.