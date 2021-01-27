UrduPoint.com
Chairman PAL Condoles Demise Of Renowned Poet Rehan Azmi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

Chairman PAL condoles demise of renowned poet Rehan Azmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters(PAL), Dr. Yousuf Khushk has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned poet Rehan Azmi.

In a message, he said that Rehan Azmi had been associated with ptv for a long time where he created beautiful songs.

Dr.

Yousuf Khushk said that Rehan Azmi had a prominent place in Rasai literature.

He wrote many poems on lamentation, peace and Karbala. He was the author of about 25 books. In which from dream to interpretation,Manzar Ba Manzar Karbala, Karbala and Rehan Karbala are noteworthy in one tear.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, prayed that Allah Almighty grant the deceased a place in the tide of mercy and grant patience to the bereaved.

