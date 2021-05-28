UrduPoint.com
Chairman PAL Condoles Demise Of Sheikh Ghulam Hussain Sahar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Chairman PAL condoles demise of Sheikh Ghulam Hussain Sahar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letter (PAL) Chairman Dr Yusaf Khushk on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned scholar and Sufi poet Sheikh Ghulam Hussain Sahar. In a condolence message, the chairman said he was a unique poet of the 21st century.

He wrote poetry in different languages including Balti, Urdu, Persian and Arabic. His collection of Balti and urdu languages "Payam Sehar" became famous.

His sudden death had deprived the country of a great scholarm he added.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

