Chairman PAL Condoles Over Death Of Writer Dr Ghulam Ali Alana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 12:27 PM

Chairman PAL condoles over death of writer Dr Ghulam Ali Alana

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr Yousuf Khusk on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of well known story writer Dr Ghulam Ali Alana the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr Yousuf Khusk on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of well known story writer Dr Ghulam Ali Alana the other day. The Chairman in his condolence message here said that the services of Dr. Ghulam Ali Alana for literature and knowledge cannot be forgotten.

He said that the writer, who joined the Sindhi language literary world in 1952 as a novelist, achieved national and international prominence in linguistic research and criticism along with various prose genres, novels and essays. He said that he was author of more than 40 books including Sindhi Teacher, Origin of Sindhi Language, Sindhi Phonology, History of Sindhi Prose, Novel Body, Selected Sindhi Fiction, Literary History of Lower Sindh, History of Sindhi Language & Literature, etc.

He done more than 100 research articles and he had been head of Sindh Alji for 20 years, Chairman Sindhi Language Authority, Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University ,Vice Chancellor Sindh University Jamshoro and received Sitara-e-Imtiaz,he added.

He said that Dr. Ghulam Ali Allana was a shining beacon of knowledge and literature.His demise has caused a great loss to the literary community of the country, he stated.

