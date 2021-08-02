Chairman PAL condoles sad demise of eminent scholars

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Kushk on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned poet Naqash Kazmi and Pashto writer Shah Wali Khan Saidwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Kushk on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned poet Naqash Kazmi and Pashto writer Shah Wali Khan Saidwal.

In a condolence message, he prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also paid a glowing tribute to the literary contributions of Naqash Kazmi and Shah Wali Khan Saidwal.