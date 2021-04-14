Chairman PAL express condolences on demise of I.A Rehman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters(PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk,expressing deep sorrow and grief over the demise of I.A Rehman, a human rights activist, said that I.A Rehman was also the head of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan,said in a press release issued here on Wednesday

He was a well-known journalist and scholar and literary figure. He authored several books. Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that I.A Rehman fought hard for human rights all over the world. He was a man of democracy and freedom.

He always kept the knowledge of truth and truthfulness high in times of oppression. He raised the voice for the rights of minorities.

He also received many awards for his services. In 2017, he was also awarded the Human Rights Haikon Award.

He said that the services of I.A Rehman in the field of human rights, democracy and rule of law will always be remembered. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, prayed that Allah Almighty grant mercy to the I.A Rehman and grant patience to the bereaved.