Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letter (PAL), expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Shama Khalid, a well-known novelist and former Deputy Controller of Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letter (PAL), expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Shama Khalid, a well-known novelist and former Deputy Controller of Radio Pakistan.

He said that Shama Khalid was a highly educated and well-known novelist, with her unique style, she gained prominence among contemporary creators.

Chairman PAL said that Shama Khalid has left a valuable literary capital in the form of her writings. Her major books includes "Giyan Ka Lamha", "Be Chehra Shanasai" and "Gumshuda Lamhon ki Talash".

He said that the literary services of Shama Khalid will be remembered for a long time. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, prayed that Allah Almighty may grant her high ranks in paradise and patience to the bereaved family.