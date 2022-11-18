UrduPoint.com

Chairman PAL Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Dr Ayub Sabir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Chairman PAL expresses grief over demise of Dr Ayub Sabir

Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of well-known writer, scholar and expert on Iqbaliyat, Prof. Dr. Ayub Sabir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of well-known writer, scholar and expert on Iqbaliyat, Prof. Dr. Ayub Sabir.

In his condolence message, he said that Professor Dr. Ayub Sabir wrote many books on Iqbal's philosophy and ideology.

His books in defense of Iqbal are regarded as reference books as he also traveled to Britain and India to complete these three volumes written in response to various critics of Iqbal.

He said that late Dr. Ayub Sabir has written more than 20 books on Iqbal, including "Iqbal Enmity A Study", "Evaluation of Objections on Iqbal's Personality", "Iqbal's urdu Kalam: Language". A few discussions of Bayan, "Iqbal's Dissenters", "Allama Iqbal's Concept of Ijtihad" are worth mentioning.

Apart from this, he has written "Implementation of Urdu in Azad Kashmir", "Researchers' ideas about the origin of Urdu", "Adabastan Hazara", "Pakistani poetry: Ghazal poets of Abbottabad", Apart from "Urdu Development Institute in Pakistan", he also wrote other scientific and literary books.

In recognition of his literary services, the government awarded him Pride of performance award, Sitaia-e-Imtiaz and Allama Iqbal Award.

PAL has also published a book named "Dr. Ayub Saber: Personality and Art" under "Maimaran Adab" series as a tribute to his literary services which has the status of reference book.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that due to the death of Prof. Dr. Ayub Saber, literature has lost an important scholar. His services will always be remembered in academic and literary circles. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman PAL, prayed that Allah Ta'ala grant the deceased a place in mercy and give patience to the bereaved.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Abbottabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government

Recent Stories

Tai, Wang Discuss Bilateral Trade, Need for Open L ..

Tai, Wang Discuss Bilateral Trade, Need for Open Lines of US-China Communication ..

18 seconds ago
 Growers urged to complete wheat sowing by Nov 20

Growers urged to complete wheat sowing by Nov 20

20 seconds ago
 USC reduces ghee, cooking oil prices

USC reduces ghee, cooking oil prices

23 seconds ago
 Interest-free loans being issued through PHF: Mini ..

Interest-free loans being issued through PHF: Minister

30 minutes ago
 6.9-magnitude quake strikes off western Indonesia

6.9-magnitude quake strikes off western Indonesia

30 minutes ago
 Successfully holding IDEAS-2022 manifests Pakistan ..

Successfully holding IDEAS-2022 manifests Pakistan's willingness to co-exist pea ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.