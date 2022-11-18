Chairman PAL expresses grief over demise of Dr Ayub Sabir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of well-known writer, scholar and expert on Iqbaliyat, Prof. Dr. Ayub Sabir.

In his condolence message, he said that Professor Dr. Ayub Sabir wrote many books on Iqbal's philosophy and ideology.

His books in defense of Iqbal are regarded as reference books as he also traveled to Britain and India to complete these three volumes written in response to various critics of Iqbal.

He said that late Dr. Ayub Sabir has written more than 20 books on Iqbal, including "Iqbal Enmity A Study", "Evaluation of Objections on Iqbal's Personality", "Iqbal's urdu Kalam: Language". A few discussions of Bayan, "Iqbal's Dissenters", "Allama Iqbal's Concept of Ijtihad" are worth mentioning.

Apart from this, he has written "Implementation of Urdu in Azad Kashmir", "Researchers' ideas about the origin of Urdu", "Adabastan Hazara", "Pakistani poetry: Ghazal poets of Abbottabad", Apart from "Urdu Development Institute in Pakistan", he also wrote other scientific and literary books.

In recognition of his literary services, the government awarded him Pride of performance award, Sitaia-e-Imtiaz and Allama Iqbal Award.

PAL has also published a book named "Dr. Ayub Saber: Personality and Art" under "Maimaran Adab" series as a tribute to his literary services which has the status of reference book.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that due to the death of Prof. Dr. Ayub Saber, literature has lost an important scholar. His services will always be remembered in academic and literary circles. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman PAL, prayed that Allah Ta'ala grant the deceased a place in mercy and give patience to the bereaved.