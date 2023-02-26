UrduPoint.com

Chairman PAL Terms Amjad Islam Amjad A Hallmark Of Contemporary Urdu Poetry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Chairman PAL terms Amjad Islam Amjad a hallmark of contemporary Urdu poetry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk lauded the valuable contribution of noted urdu poet, dramatist, critic, columnist and fiction writer, Amjad islam Amjad and said that the vacuum created by his death could never be filled.

Sharing his views on Amjad's work, he said the great literary icon was a hallmark of contemporary Urdu poetry and due to his death, Urdu literature has lost an important romantic poet and fiction writer.

He said Amjad Islam Amjad highlighted social, economic and political issues through his dramas and columns and his literary contributions would be remembered for ages.

Dr. Khushk said the legendary writer was of a multidimensional personality, who wrote several books and received ample recognition for his contributions to Urdu literature. He received several awards including the Pride of Performance in 1987 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1998 and Writers Guild Award in 1976. Later on, he also received the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2022, he said.

Dr Khushk said Amjad Islam Amjad was the author of about 40 books and through his writings, he bridged the gap and brought people closer to literature. He said apart from poetry and columns he wrote numerous dramas for television, through which he highlighted social and political issues in an amazing way and received special President Award on tv Serial Waris in 1980. His dramas "Waris", "Dahleez", "Samandar" and "Fishar" were extremely popular among the masses as well as they were an asset for the Urdu drama history, he expressed.

He said a Hall of Fame was established in PAL in recognition of the valuable literary contributions of Amjad Islam Amjad.

The most important of writings include "Barzakh", "Satwaan Dar", "Fishaar", "Zara Phir Se Kehna", "Khizan k Akhri din", "Kale logon ki roshan nazmain", "Shaher dar shaher", "Ankhon mai tere sapne", "Itne khawab khan rakhon ga", "Chashm-e-Tamasha" and "Lahu mai phool".

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan TV From

Recent Stories

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

17 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

29 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

5 hours ago
 Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.