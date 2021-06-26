UrduPoint.com
Chairman PAL Visited An Under Construction Literary Building Project In KP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr Yousuf Khushk, visited an under construction literary building project of the provincial office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar the other day.

Renowned writers of Pashto language and literature Dr Abasin Yousafzai, Engineer Dr Zakaullah, Khanum Gulzeb, Aziz Ijaz, Rifatullah Rifat were also present on the occasion.

While in the technical team, Project Officer, Latif Khan, Assistant Director Khan Badshah Nusrat, Civil and Electrical Engineering team of the Works Department briefed about the current pace and performance of the project.

On this occasion, the writers of Pakhtunkhwa welcomed the equal interest of the Chairman PAL in literary and administrative matters.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yousuf Khushk said that the project is in the final stages of completion. As soon as the auditorium and guest house are completed, a full range of provincial, national and international literary activities will begin in Peshawar.

