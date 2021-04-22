Chairman PANAH, Gilani urge to increase excise duty on tobacco products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan National Heart Association, General (retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani and Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani urged to increase excise duty on tobacco products.

During the called on meeting, Kayani apprised Yousuf Raza Gilani of the increasing number of heart patients in Pakistan which is a matter of great concern, said a press release.

The rates of tax on items that are becoming a source of heart diseases need to be increased so that people can use them to a minimum, he added.

"There are approximately 30 million smokers in Pakistan and in 2017 alone, appx 163,000 people died of smoking", he said.

Masood said that smoking causes cancer, heart and other infectious diseases which leads to the loss of many precious lives. He underlined that Pakistan has a 45.4% of excise tax on tobacco products, while the WHO has proposed a duty of at least 70 percent cigarette prices in Pakistan are among the lowest in the world, he added.

According to an estimate, 4 million people in Pakistan will become addicted to smoking in the financial year 2020-21, the visiting dignitary observed. He further added that steps to curb the rising smoking in the country should be taken at the earliest and that effective legislation should be enacted.

The President of Pakistan and the concerned ministers have also shown support to this humane cause to increase the tax rate on all the items which cause heart disease but the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) is still a hurdle in the process.

Chairman Panah requested Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani that a special committee needs to be constituted in the Upper House to examine all these issues and prepare a report so that legislation in this regard can be enacted.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani asserted that the growing tendency of smoking in Pakistan is a matter of concern. He assured General (retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani that steps would be taken to curb the trend of smoking in the country. "Young generation is the future of any country and by keeping the youth of Pakistan away and safe from smoking; they would make them a valuable asset of the country", he underscored.

Yousaf Raza Gillani assured Chairman PANAH that relevant ministries and agencies will be contacted for discussion on the matter and a special committee will also be formulated if deemed necessary.