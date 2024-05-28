Chairman PARC Calls On KP Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 12:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Chairman, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Islamabad and exchanged views on measures taken for fulfillment of food requirements in the wake of ever growing population and the council ongoing projects in the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Governor said that agriculture production could be increased by taking advantage of modern technology and underlined the need of proactive role of PARC for introduction of modern technology in Pakistan including KP.
The province can attain self sufficiency in food by making the barren lands of southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including DI Khan cultivable, says a handout.
The chairman of PARC assured every possible support in putting agriculture sector on modern lines in Pakistan including KP.
He said that all energies for promotion of agriculture sector in Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be utilized.
