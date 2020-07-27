Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir visits PTA Headquarters

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters here on Monday.

Chairman PTA, Major Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) briefed him about the various PTA activities and initiatives being undertaken with regards to the rights of the public on social media.

In view of August 5, 2019 revocation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir's special status by India, Afridi expressed his concern over the silencing of Kashmiris voices on social media platforms.

During the meeting, ways for better utilization of social media platforms to highlight plight of Kashmiris were discussed.

Chairman PTA reiterated that PTA continues to engage with social media platforms in order to highlight the unwarranted blocking of accounts of Pakistani Parliamentarians and public for posting content in support of Kashmir and Kashmiris.