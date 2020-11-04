UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman PBIT Calls On Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Sumaira FH 6 hours ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Chairman PBIT calls on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Sardar Tanvir Ilyas called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office and apprised about the investment-friendly initiatives.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Sardar Tanvir Ilyas called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office and apprised about the investment-friendly initiatives.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that the Punjab was taking lead in every sector as different facilities were being provided to the investors under one roof.

Energy relief package of the PM would help promote investment along with the creation of more job opportunities, he maintained. The CM regretted that the past government did not take any practical step for investment promotion and bankrupted the country by looting resources.

It was sanguine that Punjab was the most secure province for investors. A attractive package has also been announced for the construction industry by the provincial government by introducing a one-window system for construction sector related NOCs, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Job Lead Government Industry Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

28 minutes ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

28 minutes ago

'Very serious divergences remain' in EU-UK talks: ..

52 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss frat ..

1 hour ago

Austria admits security failings over Vienna gunma ..

52 minutes ago

Ivory Coast clash kills two, Ouattara rivals block ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.