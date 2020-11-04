Chairman PBIT calls on CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Sardar Tanvir Ilyas called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office and apprised about the investment-friendly initiatives.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that the Punjab was taking lead in every sector as different facilities were being provided to the investors under one roof.

Energy relief package of the PM would help promote investment along with the creation of more job opportunities, he maintained. The CM regretted that the past government did not take any practical step for investment promotion and bankrupted the country by looting resources.

It was sanguine that Punjab was the most secure province for investors. A attractive package has also been announced for the construction industry by the provincial government by introducing a one-window system for construction sector related NOCs, he added.