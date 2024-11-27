Chairman PCP condemns attack on media houses, journalists by PTI protesters

Chairman Press Council of Pakistan (PCP), M Arshad Khan Jadoon, has strongly condemned the violent actions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters against media houses and journalists, including the National Press Club (NPC), in Islamabad on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Chairman Press Council of Pakistan (PCP), M Arshad Khan Jadoon, has strongly condemned the violent actions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters against media houses and journalists, including the National Press Club (NPC), in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Expressing grave concern over the incidents, the chairman termed the attacks on media institutions and personnel as a blatant violation of press freedom and journalistic integrity. “No one will be allowed to intimidate or harm media professionals or institutions under any circumstances,” he stated.

The attack saw a group of 50 to 60 protesters attempting to forcibly enter the National Press Club. Reports indicate that they tried to breach one of the gates, harassed staff, and even scaled the walls of the premises.

Female journalists were among those targeted, and several journalists performing their duties elsewhere in Islamabad sustained injuries.

The PCP chairman reaffirmed the Council's commitment to standing with the journalist community and upholding their safety and dignity.

“The PCP will not tolerate any attempts to undermine press freedom or endanger the lives of journalists. Such acts are an affront to democracy and the rule of law,” he emphasized.

The PCP reiterated its resolve to protect the rights of journalists and ensure a free and safe environment for media professionals across Pakistan.