Chairman PCP Condemns Attack On Media Houses, Journalists By PTI Protesters
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 10:09 PM
Chairman Press Council of Pakistan (PCP), M Arshad Khan Jadoon, has strongly condemned the violent actions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters against media houses and journalists, including the National Press Club (NPC), in Islamabad on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Chairman Press Council of Pakistan (PCP), M Arshad Khan Jadoon, has strongly condemned the violent actions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters against media houses and journalists, including the National Press Club (NPC), in Islamabad on Tuesday.
Expressing grave concern over the incidents, the chairman termed the attacks on media institutions and personnel as a blatant violation of press freedom and journalistic integrity. “No one will be allowed to intimidate or harm media professionals or institutions under any circumstances,” he stated.
The attack saw a group of 50 to 60 protesters attempting to forcibly enter the National Press Club. Reports indicate that they tried to breach one of the gates, harassed staff, and even scaled the walls of the premises.
Female journalists were among those targeted, and several journalists performing their duties elsewhere in Islamabad sustained injuries.
The PCP chairman reaffirmed the Council's commitment to standing with the journalist community and upholding their safety and dignity.
“The PCP will not tolerate any attempts to undermine press freedom or endanger the lives of journalists. Such acts are an affront to democracy and the rule of law,” he emphasized.
The PCP reiterated its resolve to protect the rights of journalists and ensure a free and safe environment for media professionals across Pakistan.
Recent Stories
KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan
Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facili ..
Scooters to be given to female students of universities: CM Bugti
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Ku ..
KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects
AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme
Govt committed to augment agrarian economy through climate resilient infrastruct ..
New chancellor elected for Oxford University
Belarus President Lukashenko leaves for home after three-day visit to Pakistan
Return to normality: Motorways, Ring Road opened, traffic restored in Lahore
Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Inaugurates Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Man ..
Punjab govt decides to make arrests, recover weapons after end of PTI’s protes ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPK Food Authority conducts operations in DI Khan51 seconds ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti reveals establishment of Balochistan Bank, provision of all facilities to business com ..2 minutes ago
-
Scooters to be given to female students of universities: CM Bugti4 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur presides over meeting on Kurram situation4 minutes ago
-
KMC building converted on solar energy, Mayor hints more AE projects4 minutes ago
-
AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme4 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to augment agrarian economy through climate resilient infrastructure: Murad Shah5 minutes ago
-
Belarus President Lukashenko leaves for home after three-day visit to Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Return to normality: Motorways, Ring Road opened, traffic restored in Lahore2 hours ago
-
Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Inaugurates Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management Sciences2 hours ago
-
Punjab govt decides to make arrests, recover weapons after end of PTI’s protest2 hours ago
-
F-8 Interchange underpass to open by Dec 31, project completion in Feb: Mohsin Naqvi2 hours ago