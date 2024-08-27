Open Menu

Chairman PCP Condoles Demise Of Deputy Chairman Senate's Mother-in-law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Chairman PCP condoles demise of Deputy Chairman Senate's mother-in-law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Chairman of the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP), Arshad Khan Jadoon, on Tuesday extended his condolences on the passing of the mother-in-law of Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar.

During a meeting the Chairman expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise, offering prayers for the departed soul.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal peace and to give the Deputy Chairman and the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

During the meeting, both also discussed issues of mutual interest, including the restriction of fake news.

