Chairman PCP congratulates new NPC leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Chairman of the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP), Arshad Khan Jadoon Tuesday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of the National Press Club (NPC).

In his message, he congratulated Azhar Jatoi on becoming President, Nayyar Ali as Secretary, and Waqar Abbasi as Finance Secretary of the NPC.

He described the National Press Club as an important platform that has always worked for press freedom and the rights of journalists in Pakistan.

He expressed confidence that the new leadership will take practical steps for the welfare of journalists and the development of the media sector.

Highlighting the challenges faced by modern journalism, he emphasized the need for promoting free, responsible, and fact-based reporting. He said he was hopeful the NPC would continue its tradition of supporting quality journalism.

Arshad Khan Jadoon also expressed optimism that the new team will make the National Press Club more active and effective in the future.