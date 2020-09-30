Chairman Peace Committee Gujranwala calls on DIG Opeations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Peace Committee Gujranwala, member Ittehad-e-Bainul Musleemein Council Punjab Qari Muhammad Saleem Zahid called on DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan in his office here on Wedneday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Peace Committee Gujranwala, member Ittehad-e-Bainul Musleemein Council Punjab Qari Muhammad Saleem Zahid called on DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan in his office here on Wedneday.

Chairman Peace Committee Qari Muhammad Saleem Zahid and DIG Operations Lahore discussed matters and issues related to the need of the hour to increase mutual harmony and brotherhood among different sects and religions of society.

He lauded the untiring efforts of Lahore Police in general and DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan in particular for conducting all the programs of Muharramul Haram in peaceful manner.

The DIG Operations and Qari Zahid pledged to enhance joint efforts to further promote interfaith harmony and brotherhood among different sections of society.

Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police would continue its efforts to promote mutual harmony and brotherhood, eliminating hatred in the society in collaboration and coordination of Ulema, members Peace Committees, community and religious leaders of different schools of thought.

He said that all segments of society would have to step forward and act collectively for permanent peace in the country.

He lauded the important role of religious leaders and community representatives for ensuring peaceful Muharramul Haram this year. Lahore Police is always alert and ready to support, guide and facilitate religious leaders for national integrity, Ashfaq Khan said.

"We will have to throw aside all over personal, collective, religious and politicaldifferences for the sake of our county to foil the nefarious designs of the enemyto damage peace of the county", he added.