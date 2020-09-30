UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Peace Committee Gujranwala Calls On DIG Opeations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:37 PM

Chairman Peace Committee Gujranwala calls on DIG Opeations

Chairman Peace Committee Gujranwala, member Ittehad-e-Bainul Musleemein Council Punjab Qari Muhammad Saleem Zahid called on DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan in his office here on Wedneday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Peace Committee Gujranwala, member Ittehad-e-Bainul Musleemein Council Punjab Qari Muhammad Saleem Zahid called on DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan in his office here on Wedneday.

Chairman Peace Committee Qari Muhammad Saleem Zahid and DIG Operations Lahore discussed matters and issues related to the need of the hour to increase mutual harmony and brotherhood among different sects and religions of society.

He lauded the untiring efforts of Lahore Police in general and DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan in particular for conducting all the programs of Muharramul Haram in peaceful manner.

The DIG Operations and Qari Zahid pledged to enhance joint efforts to further promote interfaith harmony and brotherhood among different sections of society.

Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police would continue its efforts to promote mutual harmony and brotherhood, eliminating hatred in the society in collaboration and coordination of Ulema, members Peace Committees, community and religious leaders of different schools of thought.

He said that all segments of society would have to step forward and act collectively for permanent peace in the country.

He lauded the important role of religious leaders and community representatives for ensuring peaceful Muharramul Haram this year. Lahore Police is always alert and ready to support, guide and facilitate religious leaders for national integrity, Ashfaq Khan said.

"We will have to throw aside all over personal, collective, religious and politicaldifferences for the sake of our county to foil the nefarious designs of the enemyto damage peace of the county", he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Alert Guide Gujranwala All

Recent Stories

Indian scale-ups eye partnerships with UAE entitie ..

25 minutes ago

SCI sends 2nd batch of humanitarian aid to Sudan

25 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses and warns 3 for v ..

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Botswana on ..

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sheikh Nawaf on his inaug ..

40 minutes ago

Berlin Regrets Absence of EU Sanctions Against Luk ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.