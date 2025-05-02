Chairman PEC calls for stronger academia-industry collaboration at GIKI Career Fair 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engr. Waseem Nazir Friday emphasized the critical need for robust partnerships between academia and industry.

He was speaking at the GIKI Annual Industrial Open House and Career Fair 2025 as the chief guest.

Highlighting GIKI’s leadership in Artificial Intelligence, Clean Energy, and Quantum Computing, he said these areas represent the future of engineering in Pakistan. “These student projects reflect the practical thinking our industries need. PEC fully supports collaboration to produce globally competitive engineers,” he stated.

The event showcased 155 Final Year Design Projects (FYDPs) developed by 471 students, addressing real-world challenges through innovation and creativity.

President GIK board of Governors, Engr. Salim Saifullah Khan, commended the students’ efforts and quality of work. Acting Rector Prof. Dr. S. M. Hasan Zaidi reiterated the Institute’s focus on solution-driven education and encouraged industry leaders to share real-life problem statements with students for future projects.

In his address, the PEC chairman also shed light on ongoing reforms in the engineering education sector.

A nationwide consultation process is underway, involving universities, students, alumni, and the private sector. Sessions have already been conducted in Peshawar, Lahore, Multan, and Quetta, with more planned in other cities.

The goal is to align engineering education with global benchmarks and the evolving demands of the job market.

The PEC has recently launched several key initiatives, including the establishment of PEC Desks under the Pathway to Practice program, Artificial Intelligence training for engineers, and the approval for forming the Young Engineers National Forum. Engr. Nazir said these reforms are aimed at enhancing the technical and professional competencies of engineering graduates and ensuring their readiness to contribute meaningfully to national development.