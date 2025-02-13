Open Menu

Chairman PEC Calls For Structured Approach To Construction Dispute Resolution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Chairman PEC calls for structured approach to Construction Dispute Resolution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engr Waseem Nazir, Thursday emphasized the need for a structured approach to dispute resolution in the construction industry.

He highlighted four key fundamentals including capacity building, legislative support, a resolution framework, and awareness of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

Speaking at the International Alternate Dispute Resolution Conference 2025, organized by the Lahore High Court Bar Association, he addressed the critical role ADR plays in resolving commercial disputes.

Chairman PEC Engr Waseem Nazir pointed out that Pakistan’s construction industry lacks a culture of dispute resolution due to social pressure and other barriers, leading to prolonged legal battles.

He hinted at the staggering amount involved in the cases that remain pending in courts, hampering industry progress.

He stressed that contractors, consultants, and clients must develop trust in settlement mechanisms, as delays in construction disputes waste public funds, time, and resources.

To address these challenges, Engr Waseem Nazir called for strategic interventions involving regulators, industry stakeholders, and the judiciary.

He underscored the need for efficient reconciliation methods, stating that progress depends on the ability to streamline dispute resolution.

The PEC, under its mandate, is actively working with the judiciary to establish ADR centers, aiming to make dispute resolution an integral part of the construction industry.

Chairman PEC Engr Waseem Nazir said PEC is establishing Alternate Dispute Resolution centers, staffed by expert professionals to mediate disputes in large-scale projects. These centers will conduct hearings, involving all concerned parties, and provide expert opinions to facilitate resolution.

He emphasized that ensuring national and international investment security is a priority, and these centers will play a crucial role in achieving that goal.

The conference was attended by senior members of the judiciary, including Supreme Court Senior Judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, former DG Judicial academy Justice (R) Sardar Ahmad Naeem, and Lahore High Court Justices Jawad ul Hassan, Asim Hafeez, and Sultan Tanveer Ahmad.

Other notable attendees included the Chairman of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Lahore High Court Bar Association President Asad Manzoor Butt, Secretary Qadir Baksh, and Vice President Mian Sardar Ali.

Recent Stories

WGS: UAE begins mapping air corridors for air taxi ..

WGS: UAE begins mapping air corridors for air taxis, cargo drones to transform u ..

45 seconds ago
 ICAO Global Seminar, Global Sustainable Aviation M ..

ICAO Global Seminar, Global Sustainable Aviation Market conclude in Abu Dhabi

1 minute ago
 ‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Muni ..

‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Munir on Imran Khan’s letters

5 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 'Tha ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 'Thank You' Award

15 minutes ago
 WGS: SAP debuts Business Data Cloud with Databrick ..

WGS: SAP debuts Business Data Cloud with Databricks technology

15 minutes ago
 WGS: Dubai Chambers publishes report on role of Bu ..

WGS: Dubai Chambers publishes report on role of Business Climate Index in econom ..

15 minutes ago
WGS: Roblox adds Arabic support to its software st ..

WGS: Roblox adds Arabic support to its software stack

16 minutes ago
 WGS: UAE Government launches third edition of Glob ..

WGS: UAE Government launches third edition of Global Councils on Sustainable Dev ..

16 minutes ago
 Timor-Leste’s ties with UAE witnessing rapid gro ..

Timor-Leste’s ties with UAE witnessing rapid growth: Vice-Prime Minister

16 minutes ago
 Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series ..

Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa

52 minutes ago
 Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 20 ..

Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to continue their efforts to reach goal of $5b trade vol ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan