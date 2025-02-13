Chairman PEC calls for structured approach to Construction Dispute Resolution

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Chairman of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engr Waseem Nazir, Thursday emphasized the need for a structured approach to dispute resolution in the construction industry.

He highlighted four key fundamentals including capacity building, legislative support, a resolution framework, and awareness of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

Speaking at the International Alternate Dispute Resolution Conference 2025, organized by the Lahore High Court Bar Association, he addressed the critical role ADR plays in resolving commercial disputes.

Chairman PEC Engr Waseem Nazir pointed out that Pakistan’s construction industry lacks a culture of dispute resolution due to social pressure and other barriers, leading to prolonged legal battles.

He hinted at the staggering amount involved in the cases that remain pending in courts, hampering industry progress.

He stressed that contractors, consultants, and clients must develop trust in settlement mechanisms, as delays in construction disputes waste public funds, time, and resources.

To address these challenges, Engr Waseem Nazir called for strategic interventions involving regulators, industry stakeholders, and the judiciary.

He underscored the need for efficient reconciliation methods, stating that progress depends on the ability to streamline dispute resolution.

The PEC, under its mandate, is actively working with the judiciary to establish ADR centers, aiming to make dispute resolution an integral part of the construction industry.

Chairman PEC Engr Waseem Nazir said PEC is establishing Alternate Dispute Resolution centers, staffed by expert professionals to mediate disputes in large-scale projects. These centers will conduct hearings, involving all concerned parties, and provide expert opinions to facilitate resolution.

He emphasized that ensuring national and international investment security is a priority, and these centers will play a crucial role in achieving that goal.

The conference was attended by senior members of the judiciary, including Supreme Court Senior Judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, former DG Judicial academy Justice (R) Sardar Ahmad Naeem, and Lahore High Court Justices Jawad ul Hassan, Asim Hafeez, and Sultan Tanveer Ahmad.

Other notable attendees included the Chairman of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Lahore High Court Bar Association President Asad Manzoor Butt, Secretary Qadir Baksh, and Vice President Mian Sardar Ali.