Chairman PEC expresses commitment to elevate department stature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The newly elected Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engr. Waseem Nazir has expressed his commitment to elevate the stature of PEC through welcoming new reform ideas.

The chairman who recently assumed his office was welcomed by the Registrar and department heads. During his welcome address to PEC officials, he emphasized, “I have a vision for PEC to elevate it to the stature of a leading engineering fraternity. I am open and receptive to new ideas to enhance the Council's standing.”

He continued, “My office is always open to anyone with a problem and a solution. The panels and groups that contested the election existed until election day; today, we are united as professionals dedicated to uplifting the engineering community and driving PEC forward for the socioeconomic betterment of the country”.

“I am a man of commitment and will not tolerate any groups or politics in the workplace”, he added.

The Chairman received a briefing from the Registrar on PEC and its departments, including Accreditation, Policy & Strategy (P&S), Firms Registration, and Engineers Registration. He also toured the departments, inquiring about staff and their responsibilities.

The Chairman emphasized that he will maintain close contact with every PEC department and its staff to understand their challenges, solutions, and guide their plans toward the vision he holds for the organization.