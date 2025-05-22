Chairman PEC’s historic engagement with KP’s public sector engineers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) In a landmark development for Pakistan’s engineering community, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engr. Waseem Nazir, held an unprecedented and highly impactful interactive session with engineers from a broad spectrum of public sector departments across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Organized under the patronage of Engr. Waqar Ali Khan, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister KP, the session drew participation from key departments including C&W, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering (PHE), KP Highways Authority (KPHA), Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), and others. Mr. Sohail Afridi, Special Assistant to the CM-KP, graced the event alongside Vice Chairman PEC (KP), Engr. Dr. Qaiser Ali, and members of the PEC Governing Body.

As chief guest, Engr. Waseem Nazir personally engaged with engineers ranging from Sub-Divisional Officers to Chief Engineers, fostering a unique platform for open dialogue.

The overwhelming turnout and candid interaction reflected the trust and high expectations the engineering community places in PEC’s leadership.

In his address, Chairman PEC underlined the strategic importance of the “3Cs” – Clients, Contractors, and Consultants – in ensuring the successful and timely delivery of public sector projects.

He stressed that the Client’s role is pivotal, not just as a financier or supervisor, but as the true driver of project vision, execution, and accountability.

He urged public sector departments to take full ownership of engineering initiatives and contribute actively to the profession’s growth.

Responding to the wide range of concerns raised during the session, Chairman PEC reaffirmed PEC’s unwavering commitment to resolving structural and procedural challenges.

He assured participants that the Council would work hand-in-hand with the provincial government to facilitate long-awaited reforms and address all legitimate issues faced by engineers in the public sector.

Chairman Waseem Nazir commended Engr. Waqar Ali Khan for orchestrating this milestone event, which he termed a catalyst for policy-level transformation and professional empowerment in KP’s engineering sector.

This historic engagement has set the tone for a new era of collaboration between PEC and the public sector engineering community, paving the way for sustained dialogue, reforms, and the elevation of engineering standards across Pakistan.