Chairman PEC’s Historic Engagement With KP’s Public Sector Engineers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) In a landmark development for Pakistan’s engineering community, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engr. Waseem Nazir, held an unprecedented and highly impactful interactive session with engineers from a broad spectrum of public sector departments across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Organized under the patronage of Engr. Waqar Ali Khan, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister KP, the session drew participation from key departments including C&W, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering (PHE), KP Highways Authority (KPHA), Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), and others. Mr. Sohail Afridi, Special Assistant to the CM-KP, graced the event alongside Vice Chairman PEC (KP), Engr. Dr. Qaiser Ali, and members of the PEC Governing Body.
As chief guest, Engr. Waseem Nazir personally engaged with engineers ranging from Sub-Divisional Officers to Chief Engineers, fostering a unique platform for open dialogue.
The overwhelming turnout and candid interaction reflected the trust and high expectations the engineering community places in PEC’s leadership.
In his address, Chairman PEC underlined the strategic importance of the “3Cs” – Clients, Contractors, and Consultants – in ensuring the successful and timely delivery of public sector projects.
He stressed that the Client’s role is pivotal, not just as a financier or supervisor, but as the true driver of project vision, execution, and accountability.
He urged public sector departments to take full ownership of engineering initiatives and contribute actively to the profession’s growth.
Responding to the wide range of concerns raised during the session, Chairman PEC reaffirmed PEC’s unwavering commitment to resolving structural and procedural challenges.
He assured participants that the Council would work hand-in-hand with the provincial government to facilitate long-awaited reforms and address all legitimate issues faced by engineers in the public sector.
Chairman Waseem Nazir commended Engr. Waqar Ali Khan for orchestrating this milestone event, which he termed a catalyst for policy-level transformation and professional empowerment in KP’s engineering sector.
This historic engagement has set the tone for a new era of collaboration between PEC and the public sector engineering community, paving the way for sustained dialogue, reforms, and the elevation of engineering standards across Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..
Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand
Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants
Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel
Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders
IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest
What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?
Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New moon of Zil Hajj to be born on May 27; Eid-ul-Adha likely on June 72 minutes ago
-
Chairman PEC’s historic engagement with KP’s public sector engineers2 minutes ago
-
Meeting to review police departments’ performance held2 minutes ago
-
Medical camp held at Sialkot University2 minutes ago
-
13 held over law violations2 minutes ago
-
Senate calls for expanded relations with African nations in political, economic, cultural spheres11 minutes ago
-
Efforts to be made to connect Dera Ghazi Khan with motorway network: NA informed11 minutes ago
-
2 murder case accused arrested12 minutes ago
-
KORT emergency relief 2025: edibles disburses at Keran area in Neelum Valley12 minutes ago
-
Director M&E visits LMW&CH to review ongoing development projects12 minutes ago
-
5 drug suppliers netted with 6.5 kg charas12 minutes ago
-
Secretary Education visits Special Education Centre H/8-421 minutes ago