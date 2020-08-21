Chairman PEMRA asks cable operators to follow directions during Muharram-ul-Haram strictly

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman PEMRA, Mirza Saleem Baig asked the cable operators to follow directions regarding Muharram-ul-Haram in true letter and spirit keeping in view sanctity of sacred month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman PEMRA, Mirza Saleem Baig asked the cable operators to follow directions regarding Muharram-ul-Haram in true letter and spirit keeping in view sanctity of sacred month.

He said that programmes being telecast on channels should abide by religious,social, moral standards specially during Muharram.

Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) Chairman, Mirza Saleem Baig, stated this during a meeting with a group of cable operators which called on him here on Friday.

He ordered Authority's officials to initiate stern action against those youtube channel owners violating directions.

Earlier,he paid visit to PEMRA Regional office and was briefed about actions against operators running Indian material through cables.

Mr Baig ordered officials to take stern action against all those operators violating PEMRA directions.

DG Operations, Muhammad Farooq, and GM media, Muhammad Tahir accompanied him.