Chairman PEMRA Calls For Rigorous Drive Against Obscenity, Vulgarity, Illegal Indian Content

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Chairman PEMRA calls for rigorous drive against obscenity, vulgarity, illegal Indian content

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig on Thursday directed all officers and field staff to exhibit zero tolerance not only for Indian channels and content but also against vulgar and indecent material being relayed through any channel.

This he directed during his visit to PEMRA Regional Office, Faisalabad. Hafiz Muhammad Junaid, in-charge PEMRA Regional Office, Faisalabad briefed him about ongoing drive against illegal Indian channels and content and other operational activities of the region.

During his visit, Chairman PEMRA instructed the field staff to implement Government's policy, court orders and PEMRA laws in letter and spirit and sensitize cable operators to perform their constructive role in upholding religious, social and cultural value of the country through channels being distributed to the public.

The Regional Office briefed him about ongoing enforcement activities, resultantly, confiscating equipment used for relaying illegal Indian content. It was further assured that FIRs shall be lodged against such operators who are persistently flouting PEMRA laws and orders.

Chairman PEMRA directed the officers and staff at regional office to utilize all available resources and energies to stop distribution of Indian channels as well as vulgar and indecent content and cancel those licenses which are habitual violators.

During the meeting, Director General (Operations-Distribution) Muhammad Farooq, General Manager (Operations-Broadcast/Media & PR) Muhammad Tahir, were also present.

