Chairman PEMRA calls on Chief Minister Balochsitan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Mohammad Saleem on Friday called on Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan here at CM Secretariat.

Matters pertaining to electronic media and establishing of FM Radio in Balochsitan were discussed.

Chief Minister Balochistan on the occasion told the Chairman PEMRA that steps and uplift schemes underway for the development in Balochistan needs to be highlighted in the mainstream media.

"National media has very rare airtime for Balochistan, it must be enhanced," he said adding that resources of Balochistan have been opened for the world, by using tool of positive media the targets of investment could be achieved in letter and spirit.

CM Jam Kamal noted that peace has been restored in Balochistan and there is now huge opportunities opened for the investment.

Chairman PEMRA on the occasion said that national main stream media should be convinced for proper coverage and maximum airtime for Balochsitan.

" FM channels, in Balochsian would be established on divisional level, Chairman said adding that the move would help the divisional level officer highlight government activities and policies more effectively.

Under the PEMRA Act, Council of Complaint have been established in Balochistan, PEMRA chief added.