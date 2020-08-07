UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman PEMRA Calls On Chief Minister Balochsitan

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Chairman PEMRA calls on Chief Minister Balochsitan

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Mohammad Saleem on Friday called on Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan here at CM Secretariat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Mohammad Saleem on Friday called on Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan here at CM Secretariat.

Matters pertaining to electronic media and establishing of FM Radio in Balochsitan were discussed.

Chief Minister Balochistan on the occasion told the Chairman PEMRA that steps and uplift schemes underway for the development in Balochistan needs to be highlighted in the mainstream media.

"National media has very rare airtime for Balochistan, it must be enhanced," he said adding that resources of Balochistan have been opened for the world, by using tool of positive media the targets of investment could be achieved in letter and spirit.

CM Jam Kamal noted that peace has been restored in Balochistan and there is now huge opportunities opened for the investment.

Chairman PEMRA on the occasion said that national main stream media should be convinced for proper coverage and maximum airtime for Balochsitan.

" FM channels, in Balochsian would be established on divisional level, Chairman said adding that the move would help the divisional level officer highlight government activities and policies more effectively.

Under the PEMRA Act, Council of Complaint have been established in Balochistan, PEMRA chief added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister World Media Government

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

51 minutes ago

NDMA cleans up the Karachi's rainwater drains in f ..

20 minutes ago

Prime Minister launches Rs 5 trillion Ravi Urban D ..

20 minutes ago

Two officers transferred

20 minutes ago

Tiger force day to be celebrated on August 9

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.