Chairman PEMRA Determined To Stop Illegal Indian DTH, Content

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ( PEMRA) has been successfully running its drive against Indian DTH, C-Line Equipment, Indian Channels and Indian content throughout the country.

During this crackdown, illegal equipment has been impounded in just two weeks time including C-Line Receivers, LNBs, Dish Antennas and other related equipment, thousands in numbers.

During the current crackdown against Indian DTH and Indian Content, PEMRA regional enforcement teams have carried out operations in various cities across Pakistan including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad/ Rawalpindi, Multan, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bhera, Faisalabad, Chinot, Wazirabad, Shorkot, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Gujrawala, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat, Muzafargargh, D.G Khan, Mian Channu, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Jamshoro, Ghotki Mehrabpur, Khairpur, NowsheroFeroze, Gambhat, Dharki, , Swat, Hyderabad, Swabi, Abbotabad, Mardan, Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Moreover, the Authority has banned telecast of advertisements showing Indian actors/talent on broadcast and distribution media.

The Authority has also issued Show Cause Notices to licence holder for violating PEMRA regulations. In case of any violation of PEMRA laws strict actions will be taken by the authority by imposing fines, cancellation of licences including registration of FIR's against the violators.

Efforts of PEMRA Field Staff were appreciated by the Chairman PEMRA. He urged them to continue crackdown and enforcement drive more rigorously and effectively against sale/purchase of illegal Indian DTH, C-Line and Jadoo Box and associated activities to completely eliminate grey market of Indian DTH and to ensure strict compliance of orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He further stated that proliferation of illegal Indian DTH is not only detrimental to the social, cultural and religious values of our society but is also causing huge financial loss to government exchequers.

