Chairman PEMRA for gearing up efforts to curb immoral content on cable networks

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Muhammad Saleem Baig has directed the officials to speed up action against the cable operators playing immoral content and Indian channels.

The chairman while visiting the Hyderabad region office here on Saturday, further directed authority's officials to ensure that the content played on the cable network should adhere to the prevailing religious, social and moral norms.

"The action should be expedited against the immoral content and the channels being illegally aired including the Indian channels," he directed adding that, "All resources should be employed to end the transmission of the content taken from Youtube and the internet".

The chairman also expressed concern over the content being played by Pakistani drama channels which actually went against the reality of the country's society.

"We will take action against channels which don't comply in the near future," he warned.

In Charge Regional Office Nisar Ahmed Panhwar briefed the chairman and informed that the regional office's teams visit the districts, towns and villages in the region on a daily basis. "We are regularly confiscating the equipment used for airing the banned and unlawful content," he said.

Panhwar added that the cable operators were also being constantly warned that the PEMRA would take action if any unlawful activity was found on their part.

The Director General Operations Muhammad Farooq, General Manager Muhammad Tahir and other officials were present on the occasion.