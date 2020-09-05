UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman PEMRA For Gearing Up Efforts To Curb Immoral Content On Cable Networks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 10:04 PM

Chairman PEMRA for gearing up efforts to curb immoral content on cable networks

Chairman, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Muhammad Saleem Baig has directed the officials to speed up action against the cable operators playing immoral content and Indian channels

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Muhammad Saleem Baig has directed the officials to speed up action against the cable operators playing immoral content and Indian channels.

The chairman while visiting the Hyderabad region office here on Saturday, further directed authority's officials to ensure that the content played on the cable network should adhere to the prevailing religious, social and moral norms.

"The action should be expedited against the immoral content and the channels being illegally aired including the Indian channels," he directed adding that, "All resources should be employed to end the transmission of the content taken from Youtube and the internet".

The chairman also expressed concern over the content being played by Pakistani drama channels which actually went against the reality of the country's society.

"We will take action against channels which don't comply in the near future," he warned.

In Charge Regional Office Nisar Ahmed Panhwar briefed the chairman and informed that the regional office's teams visit the districts, towns and villages in the region on a daily basis. "We are regularly confiscating the equipment used for airing the banned and unlawful content," he said.

Panhwar added that the cable operators were also being constantly warned that the PEMRA would take action if any unlawful activity was found on their part.

The Director General Operations Muhammad Farooq, General Manager Muhammad Tahir and other officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Internet Visit Hyderabad Moral Media All From

Recent Stories

District administration to organize hockey match o ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Doctors Offer German Colleagues to Set Joi ..

2 minutes ago

UK police arrest nine after clashes at port city a ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister pays glowing tributes to valian ..

25 minutes ago

French rider Peters wins stage 8 of Tour de France ..

25 minutes ago

Italy's Berlusconi 'stable' after coronavirus hosp ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.