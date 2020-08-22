UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman PEMRA For More Effective Ongoing Operations Against Indian Channels, Immoral Content

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Chairman PEMRA for more effective ongoing operations against Indian channels, immoral content

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig on Saturday called for more effective ongoing operations against transmission of immoral content, illegal channels especially Indian channels on cable TV.

During his visit to PEMRA Regional Office Sukkur the Chairman PEMRA was briefed about the ongoing operations against cable tv and unethical content in Sukkur region and administrative matters of Sukkur office.

Tufail Ahmed Channa, Regional General Manager, Sukkur informed that the teams of the Regional Office were checking cable networks operating in the Sukkur region on a daily basis and seizing the equipment used to show illegal channels, said a news release.

Cable operators are also being informed that in case of any illegal activity, PEMRA will be empowered to take strict action and in case of violation, the agency will not only register an FIR against the licensees, but also the license will also be revoked.

A delegation of cable operators called on the Chairman PEMRA and apprised him of the problems faced by them.

The Chairman PEMRA told the cable operators that they have a huge responsibility in shaping the character of the nation and therefore they should provide quality entertainment to the people.

They should also make sure and broadcast channels that are in line with Pakistan's religious, social, societal and moral values.

Saleem Baig also directed the officers and staff to ensure resolution of the problems of all stakeholders including cable operators. Cable operators assured full cooperation to PEMRA in the ongoing campaign against immoral content and illegal channels.

Chairman PEMRA immediately suspended a senior field inspector for negligence of duty.

He was accompanied by Director General (Operations) Muhammad Farooq and General Manager (Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Tahir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Visit Sukkur FIR Moral Media TV All

Recent Stories

California fires force thousands to flee as govern ..

8 minutes ago

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Muha ..

8 minutes ago

Maritime Affairs launched Pakistan's first Busines ..

8 minutes ago

Lukashenko Accuses Western Countries of Direct Med ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Army continues relief activities in rain- ..

8 minutes ago

President Alvi congratulates Turkey on "biggest" n ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.