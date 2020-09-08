UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman PEMRA Reviews Ongoing Operations Against Illegal Content In Hyderabad Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

Chairman PEMRA reviews ongoing operations against illegal content in Hyderabad region

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig on Tuesday called for making the ongoing operations against transmission of immoral content, illegal channels especially Indian channels on cable TV more effective

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig on Tuesday called for making the ongoing operations against transmission of immoral content, illegal channels especially Indian channels on cable tv more effective.

During his visit to PEMRA Regional Office Hyderabad, in-charge Regional Office Hyderabad Nisar Ahmad Panwar apprised the chairman about the ongoing activities of Hyderabad Regional Office against immoral content and Indian channels.

Nisar Ahmad Panwar informed that the teams of the Regional Office were checking the cable networks operating in different cities and villages of Hyderabad region on a daily basis and the equipment used to show illegal channels was being seized.

He said that the cable operators are also being warned that in case of any illegal activity, PEMRA would be empowered to take strict action.

In case of violation, the agency would take action against the licensees, he said.

The Chairman PEMRA directed the officers and staff to ensure that the channels shown on the cable were in line with religious, social, moral and ethical values.

He directed them to use all available resources to stop the transmission of channels and content from YouTube and the internet and strict action should be taken against the violators.

On the occasion, he expressed concern over the content shown in Pakistani dramas contrary to social norms and said that action would be taken against the violating channels.

He was accompanied by Director General (Operations) Muhammad Farooq and General Manager (Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Tahir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Internet Visit Hyderabad Moral YouTube Media TV All From

Recent Stories

DSP Traffic posted as SDPO City-II

2 minutes ago

Chinese peacekeepers to Sudan conduct friendly exc ..

2 minutes ago

Top Indian Diplomat Discusses Multilateral Issues ..

2 minutes ago

IHC seeks record in chairman PTDC appointment case ..

6 minutes ago

EU States' Position on Sanctions Against Belarus R ..

6 minutes ago

Lukashenko Does Not Want to Talk With Belarusian O ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.