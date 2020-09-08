Chairman PEMRA reviews ongoing operations against illegal content in Hyderabad region

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig on Tuesday called for making the ongoing operations against transmission of immoral content, illegal channels especially Indian channels on cable tv more effective.

During his visit to PEMRA Regional Office Hyderabad, in-charge Regional Office Hyderabad Nisar Ahmad Panwar apprised the chairman about the ongoing activities of Hyderabad Regional Office against immoral content and Indian channels.

Nisar Ahmad Panwar informed that the teams of the Regional Office were checking the cable networks operating in different cities and villages of Hyderabad region on a daily basis and the equipment used to show illegal channels was being seized.

He said that the cable operators are also being warned that in case of any illegal activity, PEMRA would be empowered to take strict action.

In case of violation, the agency would take action against the licensees, he said.

The Chairman PEMRA directed the officers and staff to ensure that the channels shown on the cable were in line with religious, social, moral and ethical values.

He directed them to use all available resources to stop the transmission of channels and content from YouTube and the internet and strict action should be taken against the violators.

On the occasion, he expressed concern over the content shown in Pakistani dramas contrary to social norms and said that action would be taken against the violating channels.

He was accompanied by Director General (Operations) Muhammad Farooq and General Manager (Media and Public Relations) Muhammad Tahir.