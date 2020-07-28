UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman PEMRA Vows To Stop Obsenity, Vulgarity, Illegal Indian Content On Cable Network

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:55 PM

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig on Tuesday urged field officers and staff to exhibit zero tolerance policy against Indian content on Cable TV and in case of persistent violations process for revocation of the cable TV license may be initiated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig on Tuesday urged field officers and staff to exhibit zero tolerance policy against Indian content on Cable tv and in case of persistent violations process for revocation of the cable TV license may be initiated.

This he said during his visit to PEMRA Regional Office, Gujranwala. The chairman PEMRA directed the officers and staff at regional office to utilize all available resources and energies to stop distribution of indecent, vulgar, unethical content and Indian channels in order to ensure healthy entertainment to the viewers and protect social, cultural, religious values of the country.

Liaqat Shah, Incharge PEMRA Regional Office, briefed him about ongoing drive in the region against obscenity, vulgarity and illegal channels specifically Indian.

The Incharge Regional Office told that PEMRA teams were checking Cable TV operators head-ends in different cities and villages of Gujranwala division on daily basis and have confiscated equipment being continuously used in relaying of indecent, obscene vulgar and illegal channels and content from youtube or any other source. It was further briefed that Cable Operators have been warned of lodging FIRs if anyone of them found in persistent violations.

During the meeting, Director General (Operations-Distribution) Muhammad Farooq, General Manager (Operations-Broadcast/Media & PR) Muhammad Tahir, were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

